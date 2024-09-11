OBITUARY: Cindy Ann Dill

Cindy Ann Dill, 76, of Franklin, passed away August 27, 2024. Cindy retired as an Executive Human Resources Director for Psychiatric Solutions. She was an extremely loving and devoted mother. She enjoyed racing corvettes with the Nashville Corvette Club.

She is preceded in death by her Husband, Mike Dill; Parents, Martha and JT Nelms; Brother, Bob Nelms; Mother-in-law, Virginia Dill; Father-in-law, Jack Dill; And brother-in-law, Terry Dill.

Cindy is survived by her daughter, Dawn Dill (Jimmy Barnett); Nephew, Mathew Dill; Sister-in-law, Melinda Dill; And special friend and caregiver, Sunshine Williams.

Funeral services will be held at the Woodlawn Mausoleum 660 Thompson Lane in Nashville Tennessee which is located directly across the street from Woodlawn Funeral home on Saturday, September 21st, 2024 at 1PM.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Cindy’s name to the American Kidney Foundation or the American Heart Association.