Ciceron Alfonso (Al) Bermudez passed from this life to the next on April 7, 2026, at Alive Hospice in Nashville, Tennessee at the age of 90.

Al was born in 1935 in Quito, Ecuador, South America and spent the early years of his life there. He received a Master Tailor degree in 1963 and practiced that profession in Ecuador until coming to the United States in 1969 where he worked for Hart, Schaffner and Marx in Chicago and later for the Tom James Company and the Cain-Sloan Company as their head tailor in Nashville.

Al formed his own company, Al Bermudez-Tailor, Custom Apparel and Alterations, in Nashville in 1981 where he was able to use his extraordinary expertise to make custom clothing and do extensive alterations for mayors, governors, senators, and people in the entertainment industry as well as for many other professional men and women in the area. When dementia forced him to retire in 2018 at the age of 83, his 55-year-long career as a master tailor ended, having served the Nashville community for 42 of those years.

Apart from his professional life, Al was an avid swimmer and marathon runner and was a well-known member of the Green Hills YMCA for over 40 years.

He loved to travel, and during his lifetime he had the opportunity to experience four continents: South America, North America, Europe and Asia.

One of the proudest moments of his life took place in Centennial Park in Nashville, Tennessee in 1986, when he became an American citizen.

He was blessed to have six sons during his lifetime – three who were born in Ecuador with his first wife, Elena, and three who were born in Nashville, Tennessee with his second wife, Janet.

He was predeceased by his parents, Quintiliano Bermudez and Etelvina Lopez and several siblings of Quito, Ecuador, and his four-month-old son, Matthew Bermudez of Brentwood, Tennessee who died of SIDS in 1983.

He is survived by five children, Juan (Flor) Bermudez, Leonidas (Lynette) Bermudez, Galo Bermudez, David Bermudez and partner Tara Vlahos, and Brian (Becca) Bermudez all of Nashville, three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and sisters, Teresa Bermudez, Ruth Sevilla, and Gloria Echeverria.

There will be a celebration of Al’s life on April 15, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. preceded by visitation with the family at 10:00 a.m. at the Baskin Chapel, Brentwood Baptist Church, 7777 Concord Road, Brentwood, Tennessee. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made by April 30, 2026, by check or online to Friends of Illuminate Academy, 1033 Burchwood Ave., Nashville, TN 37216. Please make a note that the donation is in memory of Al Bermudez for TEAM BERMUDEZ-Swing-Wide campaign.

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This obituary was published by Alternative Cremation & Funeral Service – Franklin.

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