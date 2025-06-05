OBITUARY: Churaman Sharma

Churaman Sharma, a beloved father, grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2025, in Franklin, Tennessee, at the age of 78. Born on December 7, 1946, in Good Faith, Mahaicony, Churaman’s life was characterized by resilience, passion, and an unwavering love for his family.

Churaman was known for his keen eye as a photographer, capturing moments that reflected the beauty of life and the bonds he cherished. He took great pride in his hobbies, which included a fervent devotion to the New York Yankees and embarking on memorable road trips, creating lasting memories with his loved ones along the way.

Throughout his life, one of Churaman’s proudest accomplishments was his remarkable strength in fighting for his survival, demonstrating a tenacity that inspired those around him.

He is survived by his loving son Parmesh (Dara) Sharma and daughter Netrani Sharma (Mark) Mansheim, along with his treasured grandsons: Ari Elias Sharma, Aevan Amar Sharma, and Ajai Elen Sharma.

Churaman is preceded in death by his devoted wife Valerie Sharma, and his parents, Deodat Sharma and Bhagmatie Pretfipaul Sharma. His legacy of love, strength, and passion for life will continue to resonate in the hearts of all who knew him. He will be deeply missed, but his spirit will always remain with his family and friends.

Source: Williamson Memorial

