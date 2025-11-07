OBITUARY: Chuck Eirschele

Chuck Eirschele, age 60, of Spring Hill, Tennessee, left this world too soon on October 15, 2025.

Born in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Chuck was the beloved son of Grace Etta Schwass. He later married the love of his life, Christine “Chris” Buchholz Eirschele, with whom he shared a deep and devoted marriage filled with laughter, warmth, and unwavering companionship.

Chuck was a loving husband, a devoted son, and a loyal friend to many. He dedicated his career to the field of Information Systems, where his hard work, intelligence, and problem-solving nature earned him the respect of colleagues and friends alike.

A man of many talents, Chuck was an enthusiastic cook and skilled woodworker, always finding joy in creating and crafting, whether it was a hearty meal shared with family or a beautifully finished wood project. He was also a passionate Green Bay Packers fan, faithfully cheering on his team every season.

Chuck’s bright spirit and kind heart will be dearly missed by his wife Chris, his mother Grace, Shelly, Emily, Carol, and Chuck, along with his uncle and many extended family members and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that donations be made in Chuck’s memory to Breakthrough Type 1 Diabetes, https://www.breakthrought1d.org/, an organization supporting childhood diabetes research.

Chuck will be remembered for his humor, his generosity, and the love he so freely shared. His presence brought light and laughter to every room, and his memory will continue to do the same for years to come.

The care of Mr. Chuck Eirschele has been entrusted to Spring Hill Memorial. To share words of comfort, please visit www.springhill-memorial.com.