OBITUARY: Christopher Yong-Min Chi

Christopher Yong-Min Chi, 52, of Franklin, TN, passed away on Tuesday, August 13th, 2024.

Chris was born in Cooperstown, NY to Mary (Clark) and Yong-Min Chi, on August 14, 1971.

He was a graduate of Athol High School, did his undergraduate studies at Harvard and obtained his JD at the University of Virginia. He married Vicki (Doughty) on August 1, 1998 in Massachusetts. He worked as a lawyer for 24 years at various law firms and Healthcare companies in CA and TN. Prior to law Chris worked as a reporter for the Los Angeles Times, Press Enterprise and Athol Daily News. He was a hardworking man who loved his family and friends.

Music was his passion and stress relief … there was always one more “once in a lifetime” concert opportunity. Sports and Politics were his other loves, and he enjoyed watching, immersing himself in, debating and discussing. He had a way of making memories and getting things done. His big personality drew people in and his commitment to communication kept them close.

Chris is preceded in death by his father, Dr. Yong-Min Chi; his niece, Elizabeth (Betsy) Urias and his beloved aunt, Yong-Hwa (Elizabeth) Kim.

Chirs is survived by his wife, Vicki (Doughty) Chi: his children, Nathan, Anna, Laurel and Clark Chi: his mother Mary (Clark) Chi: his siblings and their families, Elizabeth Chi, Christine Chi, Jennifer Chi, Jonathan Chi and Michael Chi….and his faithful canine companions, Brian and Panda.

In lieu of a service, we will be hosting a Celebration of Life at our home (139 Richards Glen Drive, Franklin, TN) on Saturday, August 24th, 2024 from 1-4 pm. Please join us in celebrating a man who loved and lived big. This will be a casual celebration – wear your favorite concert t-shirt in honor of one of Chris’ all-time favorite pastimes.

At a later date, Chris’ remains will be laid to rest in his family’s plot in NY.

Chris strongly encouraged his children’s education and his faith was based on service to others. If you feel the need, memorials may be given to our children’s 529 Accounts @ Ugift529.com (Anna’s code L19-32E, Laurel’s code B48-335, Clark’s code F98-C45) or to our favorite local service organization, GraceWorks (www.graceworkstn.org).

The family of Chris wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all our family and friends, near and far, who have given their love, strength and prayers to us. Also, to all the professionals who fought to find a solution and peace for Chris.

