OBITUARY: Christopher Scott Neese

Christopher Scott Neese was born Nov. 24, 1971 and passed away suddenly on Sept. 11, 2024 which broke the hearts of so many people that knew and loved him.

He is survived by his wife Danielle Giglione Neese, who he adored. They had a very special bond.

Also survived by his parents, Cathy and Ronald Jones of Murfreesboro, also step-sister Brandy and husband Jesse Dean of Lebanon, Tn, Father-in law, John Giglione and wife Deb, Sister-in-law Jessica Wolstenholm and husband Dave, Brother-in-law John Giglione and wife Monica. Nephews Austin Jones, Cole Barrett, Michael & JJ Giglione, Joshua Wolstenholm, and niece Hope Wolstenholm. He is also survived by numerous cousins and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his father, Donnie Neese. Grandparents B.C. and Bobbie Neese, Rev. Jim Underhill and Jamie Barrett. He was also preceded by C.J. Jones, his favorite cousin and child-hood best friend.

Scott held a Masters Degree in Project Management and worked in the Internet Technology Engineering field for most of his career. In addition to his work life, Scott had a passion for stand-up comedy and acting and performed in both for several years. He loved to make people laugh, often at his own expense. He loved sci-fi and classic cartoons, was an avid reader and loved really badly made movies, and maybe a few good ones.

He was a complex guy. A self-professed “nerd” but not a “geek”. He was a math genius and loved Pink Floyd and was the best cat dad to their 3 fur babies, Milo, Max and Smokey. He was both opinionated and compassionate. The introverted side of him wanted to be a curmudgeon but had too much of a soft heart to pull it off, always eager to help anyone in need. As shared by a friend, Scott worked hard, friended genuinely, and loved fully.

Visitation will be on September 28th at Williamson Funeral Home in Franklin, TN from 2:00 until 5:00 p.m. There will be an informal Celebration of Life on October 5th at his favorite coffee shop, Mama’s Java in Nolensville, TN. Times to be determined soon. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Scott touched the lives of countless people and will forever be remembered and missed tremendously.

