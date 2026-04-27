Christopher Raymond King, age 40 of Thompson’s Station, TN passed away April 23, 2026.

Born and raised in Williamson County, Christopher was the son of Angela Smith and Raymond King. He graduated from Fairview High School and went on to attend Middle Tennessee State University for two years.

Christopher was deeply loved by his family and friends. His presence brought joy to those around him, and he was especially known as his mother’s “Super Star,” a reflection of the special bond they shared.

He is survived by his children, Kaylee King, Kinsley King, and Greyson King Shields; mother, Angela (Roger) Smith; father, Raymond King; brother, Matthew Alton King; grandparents, Alton and Carolyn King; aunts and uncles, Jamie King, Tommy (Angie) King, Donna (Eric) Wagner, Micki (David) Shields, Ramona Jackson, and KayKay (Charlie) Howell; numerous cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Raymond and Nancy King.

A graveside service will be held at 1:30PM Monday, April 27, 2026 at Pond Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 12:00PM-1:00PM prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.