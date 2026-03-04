Christopher Morgan Allen, a beloved husband, father, son, and friend, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 1, 2026, at the age of 58. Born in Springfield, TN, on March 16, 1967, Chris was a devoted family man.

Chris is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Michelle Allen, and son, Tylar Allen, both of Franklin, KY. He is also survived by his mother, Helen Maxine Mumford, and her husband, LeRoy “Tony” Mumford, of Franklin, KY; his brother, Jackie Glenn Allen, and wife, Cindy of Franklin, KY; and his half-sister, Glenda Norris, and husband Charles “Chucky” of Springfield, TN. Chris was an uncle to Brandy Dorman, Charlsie Scott, Dakota Allen, and Dakota Norris, and a great-uncle to Adie Allen and Brileigh Prock. He leaves behind numerous extended family members, including his uncles, Jimmy Rogers (Dianna) of Orlinda, TN, and Jerry Rogers of Franklin, KY, and his aunts, Margaret Ann Creek (Tom) of Savannah, GA, and Penny Deel of Franklin, KY.

Chris was preceded in death by his father, Emerson Glenn Allen, and his paternal grandparents, Emerson Knox Allen and Marie Allen, as well as his maternal grandparents, Nannie Florence Rogers and Samuel Morgan Rogers.

He was a member of the 1985 class of Franklin-Simpson High School. Chris pursued a career as a Master Electrician, proudly serving his community. His dedication to his craft was matched only by his commitment to his job, as evidenced by his love and support for veterans through his work and participation of the activities of the AmVets, American Legion, VFW, and Sons of AmVets, where he once served as an officer.

Chris had a zest for life and enjoyed bow hunting, fishing, competitive dart throwing, and spending quality time with friends and family. His love for these activities was only surpassed by the love he had for his family and friends.

A memorial service to celebrate Chris’s life will be held at Gilbert Funeral Home in Franklin, KY, on Saturday, March 7, 2026, at 2:00 pm. Visitation will take place at the funeral home on the same day from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory. For more information, you may visit their website at www.gilbertfhonline.com or their Facebook page, Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. You can also reach them through their obituary phone line at 270-586-8844.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory at 325 West Cedar Street, Franklin, KY, to assist with Chris’s final expenses.

Chris will be deeply missed by all who knew him, but his legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of those he touched.

