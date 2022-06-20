OBITUARY: Christopher Michael Rice

Christopher Michael Rice, age 35 of Spring Hill, TN passed away June 17, 2022. He was born in Syracuse, NY to Michael and Patricia Rice.

He is preceded in death by his father Michael Rice.

Christopher is survived by his wife Cynthia, a 6-year-old daughter Hadley Rice and a daughter on the way Kathryn Jean Rice, his loving mother Patricia Rice, a brother Robert Rice wife Jennifer, a sister Sarah Rice, and a two-year-old nephew Layton Collom.

Chris “Fried Rice” loved his girls, his momma, America, Harleys, and cold beer. He was a member of Williamson County Rescue Squad from 2005-2010 before joining the Army, EOD from 2010-2014. Well known in the biker, first responder, construction and local communities, Chris was a family man and the life of the party. Notorious for his one liners, dedication to hard work, naps and having a cold one on the weekends. Chris’s legacy will live on forever, but there will never be another Fried Rice.

A celebration of life will be held at 10:00AM Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave, Franklin, TN 37064. A visitation will be held the night prior from 4:00PM to 8:00PM Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers/ donations may be made to Wounded Warriors Project, 223 Rosa L Parks Ave Suite 301, Nashville, TN 37203.

