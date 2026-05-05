It is with profound sadness that the family of Christopher Lee Miles, of Spring Hill, TN announces that he has passed away suddenly on March 18, 2026 at the age of 56.

Christopher was raised in Willingboro, NJ and graduated from Willingboro High School. He was a member of the first graduating class for computer science at Drexel University. He was also a member of Delta Sigma Phi, serving in various leadership roles in his fraternity. He talked fondly of his years at Drexel and the lifelong friendships he made there. He spent his career working in the information technology sector, even relocating to Tennessee to further his career.

Chris enjoyed cooking & sharing recipes with his friends & family & spending time with his beloved dog Jax but most of all, he loved it when his children went south to visit him.

Chris is survived by his daughter, Sophie Jane Miles and his son, James Christopher Miles. He is also survived by his father, Paul Miles (Rae), his sisters Ashley Miles (Peter) and Lorna Fiscor (James) along with numerous nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his mother, Marilyn Evans Miles, his brother, Brant “Bo” Miles, his maternal grandparents, Ossie and Thelma Evans and his parental grandparents, Virgil and Hilda Miles.

A celebration of life will be held on May 16, 2026, 11 am at Gloria Dei Old Swedes Episcopal Church in Philadelphia, PA

916 S Swanson St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

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