OBITUARY: Christopher Kent McWhorter

Christopher Kent McWhorter, age 57 of Columbia, TN passed away November 20, 2021. He was born in Nashville, TN.

Chris was a loving father, husband, brother, son, and friend. He loved his family fiercely. He was a man of faith, leading many to Jesus Christ. He took part in local missions as well as mission trips to Kenya, Ecuador, and Mexico. Chris had a generous heart and was passionate about helping others.

He was a highly successful business owner and optician. With much hard work he created and led his professional legacy known as Christopher Optical.

Chris was an extremely talented musician and gifted drummer. He had an animated and spontaneous spirit. His contagious laugh brought joy to everyone around him. Chris was a strong leader in his spiritual, family, and professional life. He appreciated the intricate beauty of the Lord’s creation in nature. He enjoyed fishing, boating, horses, mountains, the beach, and spending time with family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father, David McWhorter. Christopher is survived by his mother, Matilda “Tillie” McWhorter of Mt. Pleasant, TN; son, Joel McWhorter of Nashville, TN; daughter, Jade McWhorter (Jacob) Morris of Brentwood, TN; brothers, Destin McWhorter of Nashville, TN and Danny Morris of Bellevue, TN; sister, Debbie (Ed) Perry of Bellevue, TN; mother of his children, Hope McWhorter of Smyrna, TN and many other loving family members.

A Celebration of Life service will be held 2:00PM Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 12:30PM -2:00PM Tuesday prior to the service at Williamson Memorial.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hungry for Music at https://hungryformusic.org/ or Samaritan’s Purse at https://www.samaritanspurse.org/

You can view the service live at the link below:

https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1637631935149803