OBITUARY: Christopher J. ‘Chris’ Roy

Christopher J. “Chris” Roy, residing in Nolensville, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022, he was 53 years old.

Chris was born June 3, 1969. He grew up in South Burlington, VT where he went on to enlist in the United States Armed Forces. He was stationed at Fort Ord, Panama and Seoul, Korea. He then went on to receive his BS in Business from the University of Vermont where he took a career role as a software engineer. At the age of 35, he married Kathleen “Katy” Gregwer and went on to have one child, Maxwell.

Chris lived a full life yet was taken too soon. As a devoted husband and loving father, he enjoyed watching his son participate in all of his sporting activities as well as telling many “dad” jokes. He will be remembered by family and friends for his humor, storytelling, loyalty, and being full of life.

Chris is survived by his wife, Katy, his son, Maxwell, his parents Marc & Margaret Roy, his sisters, Stephanie (Josh) Hahn and Sarah (Joe) Biedenkapp and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his grandparents, Francis and Gladys Goff and Hector and Germaine Roy as well as his Aunt Marie-Paule Putnam.

A Celebration of Life is to be held on Saturday, September 3, 2022, from 4-6 PM at Woodbine Funeral Home, Waller Chapel, 7281 Nolensville Road, Nolensville, TN 37135. A Celebration of Life will be held in Vermont at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, contributions for Max’s future education will be appreciated.

https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/