Christopher “Grady” Marks, age 36 of Franklin, TN passed away December 19, 2019.

Grady received his B.S. Degree from Western Kentucky University and a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon. He served as President of the WKU Young Alumni Council and also served on the National Alumni Board of Directors. He was an avid golfer, dachshund lover, loved snow skiing and kayaking.

Preceded in death by grandparents, H.R. Marks, Jr. and Herbert, Jr. and Rose Marie Snellen. Survived by: parents, Stan and Cathy S. Marks; sister, Alex (Nathan) DeBernardi; grandmother, Jane Liles Marks; aunts and uncles, Colby (Nancy) Marks, Sally (Eddie) James and Steve (Lisa) Snellen and other loving family members.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted 11:00 AM Friday, December 27, 2019 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor officiating. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to a scholarship fund in his memory, c/o College Heights Foundation, Western Kentucky University, 1906 College Heights Blvd. 41016, Bowling Green, KY 4210, (270)745-4597, www.wku.edu/makeagift. Visitation will be 4-8PM Thursday and one hour prior to the service on Friday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 533-4597 williamsonmemorial.com