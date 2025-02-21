OBITUARY: Christopher G. Brands

Christopher G. Brands, age 56 of Nolensville, TN passed away February 18, 2025, at his residence.

Chris, fondly known as Bubba, was born in Dayton, Ohio to Jack and Brenda Brands. Chris graduated from the University of Louisville and proudly supported the Cardinals throughout his life.

After college, he went on to serve the Louisville community as a Sheriff with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office then as a police officer with Louisville Metro Police Department.

Chris was the life of every party and the type of man who never met a stranger. He was an incredible friend and a loving husband and father. He will be dearly missed by all.

Chris is survived by his wife, Melissa Brands; children Aubrey Brands, Josh Tisone, Joey Tisone, Nicholas Brands, and Jake Tisone; father, Jack Brands; nephew, Trent Brands; sister-in-law Theresa Brands; loving dog, Oliver.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Brenda Brands and brother, John Brands.

A memorial service will be held at 3PM March 8, 2025, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be 1:00PM-3:00PM prior to the service.