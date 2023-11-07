OBITUARY: Christopher ‘Crowley’ John Dyer

Christopher “Crowley” John Dyer, age 49 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Saturday, November 4, 2023.

He was born in New Brunswick, NJ to the late Franklin Eugene Dyer & Sandra Wilson.

Chris was an avid fan of drag racing from the time he was little and he never lost that love for it. The one job he loved and was most proud of was working in video film production – where he was on the set of many music video shoots and documentary films.

Chris was with the love of his life, Joy from the time they met in high school. Chris loved to travel with her and was always up for any adventure whether it would be going on cruises, concerts, hiking, or driving all over the country to explore new places – most recently traveling all along Route 66.

Chris was always ready to tackle any type of project whether it was indoor or outdoor, you could always count on Chris to help you out. Chris’ favorite holiday was Halloween where Joy and him would plan all year long for the perfect Halloween displays to have set up at their home. Chris never lost his love for the New York Giants and became a huge Nashville Predators fan.

Chris and Joy rescued their beloved dogs, Jake and Jada during the 2010 Nashville floods and he always spoiled them. Chris was a “Bonus Dad” to his nieces and nephews and he was always ready to hang out with them, play video games with them at all hours, and travel anywhere with Joy to see them.

He is preceded in death by his stepmother, Eilene Dyer and his mother-in-law, Karen Ingstrup.

Chris is survived by his wife of 24 years, Joy Dyer of Franklin, TN; brother, Danny Hall of New Jersey; father-in-law, Wayne Ingstrup of Franklin, TN; sister-in-law, Jen (Ken) Sullivan of Lexington, TN; brothers-in-law, Wayne Ingstrup of Franklin, TN, Jason (Sarah Blake) Ingstrup of New Jersey, Justin (Meghan) Ingstrup of New Jersey & Jeff Ingstrup of Franklin, TN; nieces, Kristina Sullivan & Shannon Sullivan; nephew, John Sullivan and many other nieces & nephews; beloved pups, Jake & Jada. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/