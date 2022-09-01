OBITUARY: Christopher Clay Henderson

Christopher Clay Henderson, age 53, went to his Heavenly home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, August 26, 2022, at 8:40 a.m. in Nolensville, Tennessee.

He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, son and brother. Chris loved Jesus and loved others. He was a friend to all. He was passionate about life and lived it to the fullest every day.

Chris had a fondness for gardening, hunting, fishing, cooking and sports of all kinds. He was an avid Liverpool football club fanatic. He always enjoyed fine wine and dining with his family and friends. His passing was shocking and unexpected. The cause of death is still to be determined.

A celebration of life will be held tentatively on Saturday, October 15, 2022, in California. Details to follow.

A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at The Church at Nolensville 7388 Nolensville Rd, Nolensville, TN 37135. Interment will follow at the Nolensville Cemetery. A viewing will be held at 9:00 a.m. with service following at 10:00 a.m. at The Church at Nolensville.

Chris is survived by his wife Tammy; children, Carter, Samantha, and Clay; daughters-in-law, Ansley and Jane; grandchildren, James and Sunny (coming in Oct!); father, Clay and sister, Emily; along with many uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, and cousins.

