Christopher Allen Osborne, age 47 of Franklin, TN passed away December 25, 2019. Chris was a member of the Ohio Valley Height Pony Pullers.

He is survived by his father, Jesse (Katherine) Osborne; daughter, Kelsey (Kyle) Beanblossom; brothers, Jeffrey and Frankie Osborne; sisters, Jessica and Joni Osborne; four grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

A graveside service will be held 2:30PM Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Osborne Cemetery, Herschel Osborne officiating. Family and Friends will gather one-hour prior to the service at the cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Services in care of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN. 37064 www.williamsonmemorial.com