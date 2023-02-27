OBITUARY: Christine Young McKee

Christine Young McKee, age 102 of Spring Hill, passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, in Spring Hill, TN.

Christine is survived by two sons; Andrew Lee McKee, Scott Wayne McKee (Leigh) and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, March 4, 2023 at First Baptist Church of Spring Hill, 5219 Main St, Spring Hill, TN 37174. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the First Baptist of Spring Hill Building Fund and Samaritan’s Purse www.samaritanspurse.org

The family has entrusted services to the care of Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home.

