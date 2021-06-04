OBITUARY: Christine Marie Osborne Price

Christine Marie Osborne Price, age 81, passed away on May 31, 2021.

She was born on June 12, 1939, in Grayson County, Virginia. She lived most of her life in Bristol, Virginia.

Christine was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. Christine was known as a talented seamstress and the best cook and baker on the planet.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Henry and Jessie Ruth Pugh Osborne, brother, Henry Morris Osborne. Survived by, children, Dana Taylor (Bill) Brooks, Gary (Julie) Taylor; grandchildren, Blake and Carmen Brooks, Logan, Luke and Lake Taylor; father of her children, Robert Clay Taylor.

A Memorial Service will be held in Rugby, Virginia in the coming weeks.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Alive Hospice of Middle Tennessee who graciously cared for her in her final days. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289, www.williamsonmemorial.com