OBITUARY: Christine Louise Griggs

Christine Louise Montgomery Griggs passed away peacefully on December 15, 2025 in Columbia, Tennessee. She had faced declining health in the past few years and wasn’t able to go and do all the things she loved, but she was enjoying life nevertheless and was able to celebrate her 94th birthday at home in Spring Hill with her family. A highlight was meeting her newest great grandchild who came from Oklahoma to celebrate. She was able to hold him and “pinch his cheeks”. It was a grand day for all, with lots of good food, laughter, impromptu singing while great granddaughter Evie played her guitar. A fall during Thanksgiving week broke her hip and surgery wasn’t an option. She spent the last weeks of her life at Williamson Medical Center and NHC Columbia, where family gathered and surrounded her with love.

Louise was born on November 6, 1931 to Samuel Harris and Linnie (Smith) Montgomery in Bismarck, Arkansas, the youngest of three children. She grew up in a Christian home filled with love which formed the foundation for the rest of her life.

She married Fred Griggs on June 23, 1951, in Hot Springs, Arkansas, and soon they had a family of 5. They moved to West Memphis, Arkansas in 1960. Louise had worked for the Hot Springs newspaper and was able to secure a job with the Commercial Appeal in Memphis while Fred looked for employment. She continued and built a lifelong career with the newspaper, retiring in 1993. She was known for her exceptional attention to detail at work and displayed that same care and attention to details in her home life. She was an excellent seamstress and loved decorating her home. She managed a career and a family, long before it was the norm.

A woman of strong faith, Louise treasured her family above all else. Her greatest joy and greatest love were her family. She was incredibly proud of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Nothing made her smile more than seeing pictures of the “little ones” enjoying life with big smiles.

She had the gift of listening and only offered advice if asked. She lived her life by example and was a Christian who truly exemplified the teachings of Christ, to help the less fortunate, be respectful of others and be kind and loving.

In addition to her parents, Louise was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Fred Griggs, her brother, Samuel Arliss Montgomery and her sister, Gladys Jones.

Louise is survived by her children: Kevin (Morgan) Griggs of Franklin, Tennessee; Stephanie (Jeff) Bonner of Spring Hill, Tennessee; and Julie (Randy) Lindemuth of Tulsa, Oklahoma; her grandchildren: Amanda Bonner, Claire Bonner (David) Nelms, Paul (Amy) Bonner, Blake (Christine, Predeceased) Griggs, Hunter Griggs, Grace Griggs, Mary Lindemuth (Rob) Parr, and Caroline Lindemuth (Clay) Chamberlain; and her great-grandchildren, Avery, Luke, Harrison and Camille Nelms, Evie Adamson, Jacob and Sam Bonner, Arthur and Theodore Parr, and Charlotte and Chet Chamberlain.

The family will receive friends on Monday, December 22, 2025, at 10:00 a.m., with the funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Danny Brashier of First Baptist Church of Spring Hill. Following the service, Louise will be laid to rest in the Garden of Serenity at Spring Hill Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest a donation to First Baptist Church of Spring Hill, Tennessee, in memory of Louise.

