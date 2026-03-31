Christine Carpenter Pigg, a cherished member of the Franklin community, passed away peacefully on March 29, 2026, in her beloved home where she had lived for 70 years. She had just celebrated her 103d birthday.

Born on March 17, 1923, in Maury County, Tennessee, she was raised in Columbia, attended Columbia Central High School, and Drauhon’s Business School. She and her husband opened Pigg’s Men’s Shop (later, Pigg and Peach) on Main Street in Franklin in 1949. The store was a fixture on Main Street for 50 years.

She was a member of Fourth Avenue Church of Christ for over 70 years. She loved Franklin, and was a supporter of the Heritage Society, Carnton, Franklin Lion’s Club, and other civic organizations. She was a faithful and energetic volunteer, and loved helping others. Her kitchen door was always open and everyone loved her beauty, kindness, intelligence, and generosity.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Paul Richard Pigg, who died in Franklin in 1998. She was also preceded in death by her parents David Anderson Carpenter and Anna Louis Carpenter of Columbia. Her two brothers, Norman Carpenter and Shelby Carpenter, both of Columbia, also pre-deceased her.

She is survived by daughter Patti (Kent) Freeman of Leipers Fork, grandson Will Freeman (Kristy) of Washington, D.C., and great grandson Kenton William Freeman III (Trey).

Also surviving are niece Claire Carpenter Vann (Tommy), nephew David Carpenter (Diane), as well as great nephews Scott Vann, Hunter Vann, Shelby Carpenter, and Spencer Carpenter. All are honored to have walked beside her.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 1, at 2 pm at Franklin Memorial Gardens, with Celebration of Life Service to begin at 3 pm. Burial to follow at the same location. 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064. Service will be conducted by Keith Crow of Fourth Avenue Church of Christ. Music will be performed by Tommy Vann and Renee Armand. Pall bearers will be Will Freeman, Scott Vann, Hunter Vann, Spencer Carpenter, Shelby Carpenter, and Sean Harding. Honorary pall bearers will be David Carpenter, Buckworth neighbors, and members of Fourth Avenue Church of Christ Life Group. The family would like to thank the loving kindness of devoted helpers and caregivers: Diane Delatour, Michelle Douglas, and Jose Echeverria.

Donations may be made to FrankTown Open Hearts, for at-risk youth in Franklin, where she Loved preparing meals for the young people. www.franktownopenhearts.com.

Funeral Services Provided By

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services- – Franklin

3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

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