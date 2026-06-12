Christina Slusar (née Gimpel), 73, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2026, in Brentwood, Tennessee. Born on April 20, 1953, in Biberg, Germany, she brought light and joy to all who knew her throughout her remarkable life.

Christina dedicated much of her life to nurturing young minds. She served as a substitute teacher for many years before beginning her role as a Pre-K paraprofessional at Tulip Grove Elementary. For the past 10 years, she worked with children with special needs, where her patience, compassion, and dedication made a lasting impact on countless young lives and families.

A devout Catholic, Christina was a cherished member of St. Stephen Catholic Community for over four decades. Her faith was a cornerstone of her life, guiding her actions and inspiring those around her.

Christina found immense joy in spending time with her family and grandchildren, who lovingly called her “Oma.” She embraced life with an open heart and a vivacious spirit that endeared her to everyone she met. Her hobbies reflected her love for beauty and creativity—she enjoyed gardening, reading, painting, crocheting, and traveling. Christina also treasured the camaraderie of her friends through kaffeeklatsches and bunko gatherings.

Christina was preceded in death by her parents, Gottfried and Maria Gimpel.

Christina is survived by her beloved husband, Ted Slusar; her children, Sascha Dever, Dan Dever and his wife Michelle, Jeremy Thompson and his wife Jessica, and Kristen Neumann and her husband Patrick; and her siblings, Marlies, Waltraud, Siegfried, Gottfried, and Franz. She was a proud and devoted grandmother to seven grandchildren and was blessed, through her marriage with Ted, with a large and loving family of seven children, fifteen grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and dear friends who will cherish her memory forever.

Christina’s warmth, outgoing nature, and eagerness to embrace new experiences made her a friend to many. She will be remembered not only as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend but also as someone who brought joy and kindness wherever she went.

A Celebration of Life will be held on June 20, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at St. Stephen Catholic Community Church located at 14544 Lebanon Road in Old Hickory, TN.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., followed by a memorial service from 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Family and friends are invited to remain afterward for a meal and fellowship as we gather to celebrate Christina’s life and share memories together.

The family respectfully requests that attendees wear color rather than traditional black, in celebration of Christina’s bright and loving personality.

In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes memorial donations to St. Jude and The Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation (NETRF) in honor of Christina Slusar.

May Christina’s memory bring comfort to all who knew her.

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This obituary was published by St. Stephen Catholic Community Church.