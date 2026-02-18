Christina Rose Mobley, age 53, passed away on February 15, 2026, in Spring Hill, Tennessee, surrounded by those who loved her dearly.

Born on April 18, 1972, in Midland, Michigan, Christina was the beloved daughter of Joe and Elva Belle Yuchta. From the very beginning, she brought light, laughter, and a vibrant spirit into the lives of those around her.

Christina had a heart full of joy and a personality that could brighten any room. She loved to travel and explore new places, tend to her garden, and shop for treasured knick‑knacks, especially anything involving her beloved flamingos. Her playful spirit and eye for the whimsical made her home a reflection of her warmth and creativity.

More than anything, Christina adored her grandchildren. She found her greatest happiness baking sweet treats with them in the kitchen, working on arts and crafts projects, or simply doing anything that would bring a smile to their faces. Her love was hands‑on, joyful, and constant.

Christina was a devoted wife, loving mother, proud grandmother, cherished daughter, sister, and loyal friend. She will be deeply missed by her husband, Jeff Mobley; her children, John Paige, Kayla Paige, and Kasha Yuchta; and her treasured grandchildren, Joselyn Poyer, Jaxon Poyer, Katrena Poyer, Ashton Paige, Ryker Yuchta, and Maliyah Knapp.

Her memory will continue to be lovingly cherished by her parents, Joe and Elva Belle Yuchta; her siblings, Elena Trombley, Jenny Yuchta, and Greg Wray; her mother‑in‑law, Marilyn Greene; and her dear friends, Angie Schmidt, Curtis Varga, Mason Varga, Kellie Gould, and Christi Welsh.

She also leaves behind her faithful furry companions: Xena the goat, her two dogs, Blue and Charlie, and her cat, Bella, who were never far from her side and brought her daily joy.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Friday, February 20, 2026, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home in Spring Hill, Tennessee

Christina was a WARRIOR! She battled and won against cancer, looked MS in the eye, and said, ” You will not win.” Through every obstacle she and Jeff faced together, Christina’s laughter, quirks, and quick comebacks elevated their bond to be like no other.

Her love for her family will live on in the countless memories she leaves behind. Though she will be profoundly missed, her joyful spirit will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

The care of Mrs. Christina Rose Mobley has been entrusted to Spring Hill Memorial. To share words of comfort and condolences, please visit www.springhill-memorial.com

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Christina Rose (Yuchta) Mobley, please visit our flower store.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email