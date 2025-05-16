OBITUARY: Christina Lenzi Woodard

Christina Lenzi Woodard, age 43, left this world too soon on May 13, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee, surrounded by the love and presence of her family.

Born on January 30, 1982, in Memphis, Tennessee, Christina was the beloved daughter of David “Woody” Woodard and Barbara McArthur. One of five close-knit siblings, she shared deep, lifelong bonds with each of them—connections that shaped her life and filled it with love, laughter, and enduring support.

Christina was a bright light to all who knew her. Known for her kind and generous spirit, she had a heart that was always ready to give—whether it was her time, her laughter, or her unwavering support. Her sense of humor was contagious, her determination unmatched, and her presence always comforting.

With a strong head on her shoulders and a will that wouldn’t quit, Christina was a woman who could accomplish anything she set her mind to. She had a joyful, playful soul and a deep love for life’s simple pleasures—experimenting in the kitchen with new sourdough recipes, heading off on a spontaneous hike, swimming in any body of water that called to her, or stepping out with confidence and style.

Christina radiated warmth, creativity, and a spark that lit up every room she entered. She adored her family, especially her cherished daughter, Scarlett, who was the pride and joy of her life. Christina also had a special place in her heart for her nieces, nephews, and every furry creature that crossed her path. Her love knew no bounds.

Christina leaves behind a legacy of love and laughter. She is survived by her daughter, Scarlett; her mother, Barbara McArthur; her father, David “Woody” Woodard; her siblings, David Woodard, Amy Woodard, Angela Woodard, and Matt (Carla) Woodard; her nieces and nephews, Dylan, Presley, Caden, Blayne, and Sadie; and her lifelong friend, Cari Johnson. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all whose lives she touched.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, a cause close to Christina’s compassionate heart. The care of Ms. Christina Lenzi Woodard and her family has been entrusted to Spring Hill Memorial. To share words of comfort and condolences, please visit www.springhill-memorial.com.