OBITUARY: Christie Ann McDonald

Christie Ann McDonald, born on April 10, 1962, in Nashville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded family on November 30, 2024.

A devoted homemaker, Christie exemplified love and warmth throughout her life, creating a nurturing environment for her family and friends. Christie had a vibrant personality that shone through in her many passions.

She was a devoted fan of country music and held a special fondness for the Country Music Association. Her love for music was matched only by her enjoyment of travel, where she created lasting memories with those she cherished.

Christie was also known for her strategic mind and enjoyed playing poker, a pastime that often brought laughter and camaraderie to gatherings with loved ones. Her affinity for photography allowed her to capture moments that would tell stories for years to come.

Christie leaves behind her loving husband, Larry McDonald of 43 years, and her children: Jonathan (Jaimie) McDonald, Tiffany McDonald, and Dustin McDonald. She is also survived by her beloved sisters, Betsy (Jason) Price and Lissa Hagewood, as well as her niece, Jessica Barker.

Her legacy lives on through her adored granddaughter, Libbee McDonald, and her cherished grand dog, Tilly. She was preceded in death by her parents William and Bessie Mae Hagewood and sister Billie Sue Barker, who will forever hold a place in the hearts of all who knew them.

Christie Ann McDonald will be remembered for her zest for life, deep familial love, and the countless joyful moments she brought to those around her. Her spirit will continue to inspire and resonate within the hearts of her loved ones.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Williamson Memorial Funeral Home for final funeral expenses.