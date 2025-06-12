OBITUARY: Christian Faith Barnett

Christian Faith Barnett, age 21, beloved daughter of James David and Holly Jewell Barnett, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 9, 2025, at her home.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 13, 2025, at 5:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home with Derek Hunter officiating. Visitation will take place prior to the service from 3:00 – 5:00 PM at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Born on March 2, 2004, in Columbia, Tennessee, Faith was a 2022 graduate of Spring Hill High School, where she was actively involved in ROTC and served as a percussionist in the band. She was a devoted member of Restoration Community Church, where she passionately shared her faith and ministered to others.

A shining light to all who knew her, Faith’s love for Christ was evident in the way she lived. She led by example, teaching her youth group about grace and the boundless love of God. Through both words and actions, she offered comfort and compassion to fellow students during their most difficult times. God truly used Faith as a vessel of His love to reach others who were hurting.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her siblings, Kayla (Omarian) Terrell of Lewisburg, TN, Brittany (Steven) Turner of Manchester, TN, Aliceson Barnett of Columbia, TN, Steven Wayne Barnett of Culleoka, TN, grandparents, Walter & Bernice Jewell of Spring Hill, TN, nieces and nephews, Chloe Turner, Oliver Turner, Violet Turner, Stella Terrell, Ava Layne, Aiden Layne, Gracie Layne, Landan Minor, Brett Barnett, Ryan Barnett, boyfriend, Kevin O’Connell, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Zachary Jewell and grandmother, Bertie Howell.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations in memory of Faith be made to the youth group at Restoration Community Church, 1513 Heller Ridge Spring Hill, TN 37174.