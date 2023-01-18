OBITUARY: Christian Bulmer

Mr. Christian Bulmer, age 49, husband of Debbie Bulmer and a resident of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Williamson Medical Center.

Christian was born on September 26, 1973, in Connorsville, Indiana, to William Ray Bulmer and Lora Faye Burch Fielder.

He worked in construction as a drywall finisher. Christian had many favorite activities, including karaoke, riding motorcycles and gardening. He had a very outgoing personality. He loved telling jokes and playing pranks on people, continuing throughout the time of his sickness.

Christian was an outdoorsman, enjoying camping and playing Frisbee with his dog. Cooking was another favorite activity; one of his specialties was pickle chips. He loved Reese’s cups and peanut butter pie. Christian was a wonderful, loving husband. We will miss his beautiful smile all of our days. He will be dearly missed by all.

Christian is survived by his wife, Debbie Carol Coty Bulmer, father, William Ray Bulmer of Indiana, mother and stepfather, Lora and Jerry Fielder of Florida, sons, Andrew Bulmer of Indiana, Wyatt Bulmer of Indiana, daughters, Kirsten Bulmer of Kentucky, Cherish Bulmer of Tennessee, Kaytlin Smith of Tennessee, mother-in-law, Cynthia Coty of Alaska, brothers, Tom Bulmer of Florida, Zach (Jodie) Bulmer of Georgia, and Joseph Coty, Jr. of Alaska, sisters, Rebekah (Sam) Gerrian of Louisiana, and Julie Coty of Alaska, grandson, Luke Smith of Tennessee, several nieces and nephews, numerous family members, special cousin and friend, Randy Cornett of Indiana, his Goldendoodle, Piper and Shih Tzu, Tucker.

He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Joseph Coty Sr.

The family will celebrate his life with a private service at a later date. Heritage Funeral Home in Columbia, Tennessee is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

