OBITUARY: Christen Anne (Furtwengler) Wilkes

Christen Anne (Furtwengler) Wilkes, 56, of Franklin, TN passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Williamson Medical Center.

Christen was born in Portsmouth, NH on July 1, 1966 to Willis Furtwengler and Janice Peterson and moved to Tennessee with her family at a young age.

She was a compassionate and dedicated school teacher and friend to many over her 32 years as an educator. Outside of the classroom, she was a loving mother to her children and Mimi to her grandchildren. Christen enjoyed reading books, the beach, playing cards, and spending time with her family and friends.

Christen is survived by her three children: Kyra Carden, Kyle Wilkes, Kevin Wilkes; two granddaughters; Parents Willis (Carol) Furtwengler and Janice (Cliff) Holman; Siblings David (Susan) Furtwengler and Marsha (Lynn) Keck; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date at Moore Elementary School in Franklin, TN. https://www.alternativecremationandfuneralservice.com

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in Christen’s memory to www.donorschoose.org to help support teachers.

