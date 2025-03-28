OBITUARY: Chris Wesley Williams

Chris Wesley Williams, age 64, beloved husband of Lynn Williams, and a resident of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Born on February 19, 1961, in Oakland, California, Chris was the son of Rachel Oakley and the late John Williams. He served in the United States Marine Corps, and on May 10, 2003, he married the love of his life, Lynn Stephan, with whom he shared many cherished years.

Chris was an avid football fan, passionately supporting the Minnesota Vikings and the Oklahoma Sooners. A man of deep faith, he was well-versed in the Bible and lived his life with strong Christian values.

Known for his sharp wit and great sense of humor, Chris brought joy to those around him. He had a special bond with his beloved dog, Molly, and loved his family unconditionally.

In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his children, Daryl (Danielle) Buffalohead, Carli Williams, Cody (Ayla) Womack; brothers, Eric Williams, Mark Williams; grandchildren, Alexis, Seth, Leslie, Elijah, Brady, Talin, Maddox; and one great grandchild. Along with his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jeffrey Williams.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 1, 2025 at Maury Memorial Gardens at 12:00pm with Pastor Steve Gerbasi officiating. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.