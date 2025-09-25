OBITUARY: Chris Leland Kelly

Chris Kelly, devoted husband, loving father, proud grandfather, and faithful servant of Christ, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on September 21, 2025, surrounded by his wife and daughters.

Chris was born on August 19, 1957, to Connie (Dahl) and Charles Kelly in Olivia, MN. He grew up in Olivia, with the exception of the years his family lived abroad, most notably in Liberia, Africa, where he and his brothers, Chuck and Brad, made many lasting memories. Upon returning to the States, Chris graduated from high school and went on to earn a degree in culinary arts. He was a passionate and talented chef.

In July of 1983, Chris was united in marriage to Penny, and together they raised their daughters in Willmar, MN. In 1998, Chris, Penny, and their daughter Jamie moved to Nashville, TN. Shortly after, Chris became Hospitalities Manager for Bethel World Outreach. This role allowed him to combine his culinary passion with his heart for serving others—a calling he joyfully fulfilled until his retirement.

Chris lived a life marked by faith, integrity, and love. After a long and fulfilling career, he retired just six months ago, excited to spend more time with family and embark on new adventures with his beloved wife. Sadly, his plans were cut short when he was diagnosed with a very aggressive form of cancer. Despite a courageous fight, his health declined rapidly, and he entered the arms of Jesus on September 21, 2025.

Chris leaves behind his devoted wife of 42 years, Penny; his beloved daughters, Christina (Brady Kelling) and Jamie (Chris Hamilton); and his treasured grandchildren, Mason, Liam, Audra, Jack, and Stella. He was preceded in death by his mother, Connie. Known as the ultimate “girl dad,” Chris was affectionate, supportive, and endlessly proud of his daughters. He also modeled a marriage of faithfulness and unwavering love filled with fun and affection, leaving a legacy of devotion for generations to come.

A service to celebrate Chris’s life will be held on Friday, October 3, 2025, at Bethel World Outreach in Brentwood, TN. Friends and family will be received at 10:00 a.m., with the service at 11:30 and luncheon to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Faithfully Restored Women (faithfullyrestoredwomen.com), a non-profit that shares Christ’s love by helping women in need.

“The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.” -Psalm 34:18

