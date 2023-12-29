OBITUARY: Chris David Gremban

Chris David Gremban, 70, of Spring Hill, passed away Tuesday, December 26, 2023 after a series of ongoing health issues.

He was born August 17, 1953, in Port Edwards, Wisconsin to the late Edward George and Charlotte Jane Hetfeld Gremban.

Chris grew up in Wisconsin and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a degree in electrical engineering and a master’s degree in finance. Chris married the love of his life, Karen, in 1976. Together, they moved to Cincinnati, Ohio in 1977, and Chris began working for Ford, where he continued to work for 30 years before retiring. After 35 years in Cincinnati, Ohio, he and his wife moved to Spring Hill, Tennessee.

Chris was a loving husband, father, “Bepa” to his grandchildren, brother and uncle.

He enjoyed traveling, had a deep fondness for Skyline Chili, was an avid supporter of the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers football teams, and was in the process of restoring a 1929 Model A Ford. Because he was an engineer, he loved to fix things and “engineer” home projects. He volunteered on many mission trips – especially Appalachia Service Project and Back 2 Back Ministries. He was an active member of the Anderson Hills United Methodist Church while in Cincinnati and more recently of Church at Station Hill in Tennessee.

Those left to cherish Chris’s memory are his wife, Karen Doerr Gremban; children, Lynelle (Kevin) Powell, Tina (Jeff) Lakey, and Scott (Katie) Gremban; grandchildren, Owen and Grant Jensen, Morgan, Emily and Jenna Lakey, and Elise, Evelyn and Charlotte Gremban; brothers, Douglas (Linda) Gremban, Charles (Cheryl) Gremban, Brad Gremban, and Barry (Ken Willers) Gremban; in-laws, Virginia and Mark Feucht, Brian and Dede Doerr, Sandra and Mike Kyle, Michael and Nahjmi Doerr, Pamela and Steve Grunenwald, and Susan Doerr; many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Chris was preceded in death by his sister, Susan Harden; and brother-in-law, Gary Harden.

A celebration of life service will be held at The Church at Station Hill in Spring Hill, Tennessee on January 5th at 11:00 am CST ( Informal dress.) https://www.springhill-memorial.com

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Appalachia Service Project or Back 2 Back Ministries.

