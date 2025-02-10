OBITUARY: Cheryl Tywater Enoch

Cheryl Yvonne Tywater Enoch, age 69, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at Williamson Medical Center. A native of Williamson County, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late William Earl Tywater and the late Eunice Ann Price Tywater. She retired from Bellsouth with over 20 years of service and later retired from Williamson Medical Center with 21 years of service. She attended the Pentecostals of Columbia. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters, Rhonda Tywater, and Tammy Tywater Wilkerson; niece, Lacy Wilkerson.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Jesse Lee Enoch; son, Benjamin (Brooke) Enoch; daughter, Amanda (Terry) Hagan; grandchildren, Trooper and Effie Hagan, and Mack and Elliott Enoch; niece, Landrianna (Brad) Bader; nephew, Logan Wilkerson; numerous other nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

A private graveside service will be conducted at Williamson Memorial Gardens with Tim Inman officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.