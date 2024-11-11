OBITUARY: Cheryl Sue Coyle

Cheryl Sue Coyle, 81, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2024, in Spring Hill, TN.

Cheryl was born August 23, 1943, in Minden, Nebraska. She had been a resident of Dumas, Texas since 1976 and had recently moved to an assisted living facility just south of Nashville in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

She graduated from the University of Nebraska with a degree in education and was a beloved teacher for over 40 years. She was known for her many life lessons in and beyond the classroom including “Yabut” and her praying mantises.

Cheryl married the love of her life, Rod Coyle on June 22, 1968, in Grand Island, Nebraska. She was a member of the First Methodist Church in Dumas where she shared her faith and love of music by playing the piano on Sundays and giving her inspirational children sermons. She was very active participant in the community including the Panhandle Children’s Foundation and Dumas Education Foundation.

Cheryl will be remembered for her faith, love of music, infectious spirit and caring for all people. She was a huge sports fan, especially her beloved Nebraska Cornhuskers.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Reuben and Gwen Abrahamson, and her husband Rod.

Survivors include daughter Elizabeth and husband, Glenn of Houston, Texas; a son, Michael Coyle and wife Marti of Spring Hill, Tennessee; a son Michael Hughes and wife Lynn of Buena Vista, Colorado; a brother, Clark Abrahamson of Axtell, Nebraska; a sister-n-law Kitty Benevicz of Knoxville, Tennessee; grandchildren Emilee and Garrett Rogers and Maggie and Jake Coyle; several nieces and nephews and numerous good friends.

A celebration of life will be in the near future and a graveside memorial service will be in Axtell, NE in the spring when the earth begins its rebirth.

The family suggests memorials to be sent to First Methodist Church, PO Box 395, Dumas, Texas 79029; Bethany Lutheran Church, Axtell, NE 68924; Panhandle Children’s Foundation PO Box 1541, Dumas, Texas 79029 or Dumas Education Foundation, PO Box 615, Dumas, Texas 79029.

https://www.springhill-memorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email