OBITUARY: Cheryl Paige Que

Cheryl Paige Que – Beloved mother, daughter, sister, and aunt, Cheryl Paige Que passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 19, 2025, surrounded by the love of her cherished family. Friends and supporters in Spring Hill, Tennessee, lifted her up with constant prayers and countless acts of kindness, charity, and goodwill.

Born on February 5, 1992, in Boynton Beach, Florida, Cheryl was the second daughter of Zoraida and Edward Que. She was raised in a warm and nurturing home alongside her older sister, Daphne. Cheryl graduated from Atlantic Community High School’s International Baccalaureate Program. She loved her hometown of Delray Beach, playing beach volleyball, and working near the ocean at Pizza Rustica and Sushi Bon.

Cheryl began college at the University of Florida, then returned home to continue her education in South Florida, where she earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Drawn to Tennessee—another place close to her heart—she moved there to pursue her graduate degree. Cheryl earned her Nurse Practitioner’s license from Vanderbilt University, where she was offered a position in the hospital’s Plastics Program. There, she formed strong bonds with many colleagues who would become lifelong friends.

In 2019, Cheryl’s life was forever blessed by the birth of her daughter, Cameryn, who was and always will be the center of her world.

Outside of her deep devotion to motherhood, Cheryl lived a life full of passion and adventure. She loved staying active, whether through hiking Tennessee’s scenic trails, scuba diving, snow skiing, snowboarding, or chasing after her spirited dog, Gunner.

Anyone who got to know Cheryl would be taken in by her naturally laid-back humor and approach to life. Her fresh but polite expressions would both catch you off guard and cause you to laugh — all uniquely Cheryl.

At home, her favorite moments were the quiet ones spent reading a good book or cuddling up to watch a movie with Cameryn.

Cheryl is survived by her beloved daughter Cameryn; her parents, Zoraida and Edward Que; her sister Daphne and brother-in-law Stephen Lankau; her niece Mia and nephew Stephen Jr.

She had a rare gift for connecting with and caring for others in a way that made you feel deeply seen and loved. Cheryl embodied strength, perseverance, and grace, especially in her final year.

Her kind heart, generous spirit, sweet nature, and radiant energy will forever live on in the hearts of her family, friends, and all who were fortunate enough to know her.

Tennessee:

A gathering will be held on Thursday, July 24th, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., with a Memorial Service at 6:00 p.m., at: Williams Funeral Homes, 2517 Trotwood Avenue, Columbia, TN 38401.

Florida:

A mass at Saint Matthew Catholic Church will be held on Thursday, July 31st, at 2 p.m., with a gathering thereafter.