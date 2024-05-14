OBITUARY: Cheryl Denise Hickman ‘Nannan’ Lovett

Cheryl Denise Hickman “Nannan” Lovett, 67, retired from Stan’s Restaurant, and resident of Spring Hill, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2024 in Maury County.

Born September 18, 1956 in Columbia, TN, she was the daughter of the late Alvin York Hickman and the late Burdean Ray Hickman.

Mrs. Lovett worked at Stan’s for forty years and enjoyed gardening and crafting. She loved her dogs, but her greatest love was her family and spending time with them. She was of the Methodist faith.

She is survived by her children, Brianne Lovett and Nathan (Amanda) Lovett; sisters, Alisa (Randy) Helmick and Malinda McAllister; brother, Philip (Marie) Hickman; grandchildren, Dallas Cannady (Madison Ray), Tyler Cannady (Lizzy McGrew), Lauren Cannady (Austin Hazlett), Hannah Lovett, and Nora Lovett; great-granddaughter, Haven Raine Cannady; spouse, Jeff Lovett; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Liam Blaize Cannady.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home with Brother Richard VanCleave officiating. Burial will follow in Jones Cemetery. The family will visit with friends on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Active pallbearers will be family and friends.

Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email