OBITUARY: Cheryl Covington Climer

Cheryl Covington Climer of Franklin, TN went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 7, 2024, at the age of 76.

She was born in Kosciusko, MS on October 6, 1947.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Ben Climer.

Cheryl is survived by her daughter, Kate (Collin) Askew and grandchildren John Collin, Owen, Georgia and Charlotte Askew all of Brentwood, TN; brother, Russ (Debbie) Covington of Maryville, TN; sister, Linda (Lamar) Howard of Ridgeland, MS.

Cheryl graduated from Greenville High School, Greenville, MS in 1965. She attended Delta State University and graduated from The University of Southern Mississippi in 1968. She taught math in Mississippi as well as Tennessee public schools for 25 years. Cheryl was an active member of Brentwood Baptist Church in Brentwood, TN. She was a longtime member of the Chestnut Group – Plein Air Painters of the Land in Nashville, TN. She was also a volunteer tutor for Begin Anew of Middle Tennessee.

In her retirement years, she enjoyed time with Ben traveling the US and Europe. Cheryl enjoyed reading, painting, and spending time with her grandchildren. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, February 16, 2024 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Brentwood Baptist Church, 7777 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027. Dr. Rodney Taylor will officiate.

Memorial contributions can be sent to St. Jude Research Hospital.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

