OBITUARY: Cheryl Ann ‘Cookie’ Hall

Ms. Cheryl Ann “Cookie” Hall, age 74, of Brentwood, and formerly Lafayette, passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Parkridge East Hospital in Chattanooga.

Ms. Cheryl was preceded in death by her Father, James Alvin Hall; Mother, Mattye Cothron Hall; and Brother-in-law, Ronald Ritchie.

Ms. Cheryl Ann “Cookie” Hall is survived by; Sister, Saundra Minnich of Atlanta, Georgia; Niece, Mitzi Ritchie and husband, Michael of Johns Creek, Georgia; Great Nephew, Brandon Kemper Ritchie.

Funeral services are scheduled to be conducted on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 2 PM from The Chapel of Alexander Funeral Home. Interment will follow in The Macon County Memorial Gardens.

Visitation with the family will begin at the funeral home on Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 12:30 PM until service time at 2 PM. https://sellarsfuneralservices.com

