OBITUARY: Cherryl Lynn Clark

Mrs. Cherryl Lynn Clark of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022, she was 56 years old.

She dedicated her life to her husband, children and grandchildren. She had a giving heart and would help anyone in need.

Preceded in death by parents, Charles Martin Dayton and Edna Marie Northrup Dayton.

Cherryl is survived by: husband of 33 years, Donnie Clark; sons, Jesse (Amanda) Clark and Robert (Meredith) Clark; daughters, Laura (Carlos) Landauro and Crystal (John Williams) Clark; brother, Charles “Chuckey” Dayton; grandchildren, Austin Clark, Palmer Clark, Emily Clark, Jaila Williams, Michael Clark, Olivia Landauro, Alana Landauro, Owen Clark, Kensley Landauro, Noah Williams and Caiden Landauro and soon to be grandson.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a family home.

Memorials may be made to Cherryl Clark Memorial Fund.

