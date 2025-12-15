OBITUARY: Cherry Diane Polk Carter

Cherry Diane Polk Carter, age 78 of Arrington/Shelbyville, TN passed away with her loving family by her side December 11, 2025. Diane was born Oct. 7, 1947, to the late Walter B and Annabell Moore Polk at Dan German Hospital in Franklin, TN.

A graduate of Franklin High School where she met the love her life Floyd Carter on a blind date. They married November 23, 1964. Diane and Floyd rented a home on Gist St. where she would soon become pregnant and walk to her doctor appointments. Later, after many years of hard work they bought property on then Williams Rd and now known as Chester Stephens Rd. Floyd worked hard as a brick mason and Diane cared for 12 kids there. In 1980 they moved to Osburn Rd where she would garden flowers and vegetables everywhere. She canned everything from her garden that proudly fed her family year around. A lover of music, she played several instruments and even played in a dulcimer group for nursing homes and other venues. Gardening was her biggest passion, and she even became a Master Gardener.

Diane’s career as a registered dental assistant in which she enjoyed so much working with Dr. Ferguson. Diane loved all the patients and was very personable and good at what she did; not to hurt feelings because of so many patients she cared for Diane would call the girls, Agnes and boys, LeRoy. After working for Dr. James Ferguson for 25-30 years she retired. She and Floyd began to travel as a family to Florida every year where so many memories were created between the coast of Panama City to Miami. Diane and Floyd would also travel to Hawaii and other countries where the two of them made special memories together. After the passing of her beloved husband Floyd, Chris and Diane would continue their travels to Florida, the Carolinas and Gatlinburg along with other family members.

They would have “Fun Fridays” which were day trips going antiquing, flea markets or just eating out. Diane and Jason spent a lot of time together gardening, her teaching him how to can vegetables and other various projects. Diane and Floyd always looked forward to Jason hosting fish fry’s. Then came the grandchildren! Her heart belonged to her special grandchildren, where they spent the night regularly making fun and loving lifelong memories.

Diane is survived by her children, Anna “Chris” Carter Brown (Jim) and Jason Carter (Angie); sister, Shelia Mae Polk Holt; stepsister, Priscilla Hood (Mark); stepbrother, Ronnie Polk (Nell); grandchildren, Carter (Hailee) McCord, Jackson Carter, Caroline, Mary Elizabeth and Colby Fox and Adam Brown; great grandchild, Weslyn Morgan McCord and special sister in-law, Francis Carter.

Diane is preceded in death by her most beloved soulmate of 51 years, Floyd Rivers Carter; first grandchild, Whitney Lauren McCord Hubble and stepmother, Rita Garland Polk.

Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 Noon Tuesday, December 16, 2025, at Jones Chapel (3864 Johnson Hollow Rd. Thompsons Station, TN) with Bro. Gary Fewell officiating. Visitation will be held 4-8:00 PM Monday, December 15, 2025, at Jones Chapel and one hour prior to the service Tuesday. Burial will follow at the Johnson Family Cemetery. https://www.stephensfs.com

Carter McCord, Jackson Carter, Travis Polk, Stacey Polk, David Carter, Daryl Duff and Adam Brown will serve as pallbearers. Honorary Pallbearers include Francis Carter, Louise Byrd, Cindy Shapton, Tammy George and Dr. Ferguson and staff.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Johnson Family Cemetery, in loving memory of Cherry Diane Polk Carter.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email