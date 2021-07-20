OBITUARY: Chelsea Diane Bowie

Chelsea Diane Bowie, age 28 of Franklin, TN passed away July 13, 2021 after a short illness. She fought the hardest fight of her life with strength, grace and dignity, yet God chose to call her home. She will be forever missed by her family and friends.

Chelsea was a graduate of Hillwood High School and Paul Mitchell School of Cosmetology. In her spare time Chelsea loved to cook, pet sit, and travel.

Chelsea was an absolute blessing to all who knew her and was described by many as the sweetest person they had ever met. She was extremely witty, hard to anger and easy to love.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Amos & Evelyn Bowie, Owen & Doris Dalton and William & Maude Crawford.

Chelsea is survived by her father, Billy (Cathy) Bowie; mother, Darla (Brian) Bousselot; brothers, Bronx Bousselot and Jason (Cassie) Highsmith; sisters, Marissa (Michael) Van Dyke, Lauren (Eric) Callis and Chelsea Elyse (David) Barron; grandfather, Eugene (Peggy) Bousselot; grandmother, Sylvia Bousselot; Poppy & Nanna (Sluggo & Dianna Oliver); aunts, uncles, cousins, neices, nephews and loving family members.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Franklin First United Methodist Church, located at 120 Aldersgate Way Franklin,TN 37069. Visitation will start at 1pm and the service at 2pm. Reverend Carlisle Jones will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the Middle Tennessee Boxer Rescue, 330 Franklin Rd. #135A-192, Brentwood, TN 37027. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com