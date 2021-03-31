OBITUARY: Charlotte Tonks

Charlotte Tonks (née Cooper) of Nashville, Tennessee, died March 25, 2021 at the age of 72.

She was born in Gaffney, South Carolina, the daughter of Furman Cooper and Martha Bramlett. Charlotte married A. Ronald Tonks on December 31, 2000 in Nashville, Tennessee. Among other places of employment, Charlotte formerly worked at the Opryland Hotel and Nicholstone Book Bindery.

Charlotte was an active member of Crievewood Baptist Church in Nashville. A longtime member of the Love Class, she enjoyed serving others through the Bereavement Committee. In addition, she took part in mission trips to Honduras and Guatemala on multiple occasions.

Charlotte is survived by her husband, Ron; her mother, Martha; one sister, Polly Murray of Aiken, South Carolina; one son, Mac (Tambra) LaBorde of Rock Hill, South Carolina; two daughters, Montie (Raymond) Gandee of Columbia, South Carolina, Melissa (Casey) Cook of Brentwood, Tennessee; seven grandchildren, Tiffany and Cordale LaBorde, Erica Brown, Jeanie Burkhalter, and Mindy Brown, Alaina and Drew Cook; two great grandchildren, Hazley and Natalie.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to one of the following:

Crievewood Baptist Church, Nashville

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Nashville

Details for a memorial service will be forthcoming.