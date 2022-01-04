OBITUARY: Charlotte “Lottie” Lorene Haffner

Charlotte Lorene Bagsby “Lottie” Haffner, age 101 of Franklin, TN passed away January 1, 2022.

Mrs. Lottie was an employee at Dan German Hospital and served as LPN for Dr. Harry Guffee for over thirty years. She assisted with Dr. Guffee in delivering countless citizens of Williamson County. She and Dr. Guffee were icons in our community serving families in the office and at their homes. She was a member of Fourth Avenue Church of Christ.

Preceded in death by husband, Charles Bagwell “Charlie” Haffner, Sr. and parents, Eugene and Lula Marlin Bagsby.

Survived by: son, Charlie Haffner; daughter, Charlotte Haffner; grandchild, Henry Clay (Lisa) Haffner; great grandchildren, Elisabeth Haffner, Eva Lottie Haffner and Charles “Charlie” Haffner.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 AM Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor and Rev. Vona Wilson officiating. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be the folks of Williamson County that she served and cared for during her nursing career. Memorials may be made to Franklin First United Methodist Church or Parish Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be 4-8PM Tuesday and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

