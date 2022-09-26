OBITUARY: Charlotte L. Haffner

Charlotte L. Haffner, born November 26, 1951 in Dan German Hospital, Franklin, Tennessee passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at home in Owl Hollow, Franklin, Tennessee, after an extended illness.

She attended 4th Avenue Church of Christ, was a graduate of the class of 1969 of Franklin High School and attended David Lipscomb University. Charlotte’s life long love of horses led to an occupation as an equine midwife in Lexington, Kentucky.

During her illness, Charlotte worked tirelessly to support and raise awareness for the Amyloidosis Foundation. She helped establish March as Amyloidosis Awareness month in numerous states.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents Charlie and Lottie Haffner; grandparents, Eugene and Lula Marlin Bagsby and Charles and Annie Lee Davis Haffner.

Charlotte is survived by her brother, Charlie Haffner; nephew, Henry Clay (Lisa) Haffner; great nieces, Lizzie and Eva Lottie Haffner; great nephew, Charlie Haffner; along with many cousins in the Haffner and Bagsby families.

Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Jim Taylor and Pat Dunn officiating. Burial to follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery with Charlie Haffner, Henry Haffner, John Haffner, Joe Anglin, Mark Paris and Wayne Dunn serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Pat Dunn, Marilyn Hahn, Barbara Hoover, and Rebecca Perry. Visitation will be held 4:00- 8:00 PM on Monday and one hour prior to the service.

Memorials can be made to Amyloidosis Foundation, 7151 N. Main St. Ste 2, Clarkston, MI 48346 (or donate at the website amyloidosis.org or call 248-922-9610 ) or Mt. Carmel Presbyterian Church, 2300 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin, TN 37064

The Family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Mark Wigger, Dr. Adetola Kassim, Dr. Doug Sawyer, Dr. Joseph Fredi, and Dr. Osama El Shamy and the staff at Vanderbilt University Medical Center for all the great care they have provided over the last 14 years.

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, Tennessee 37064. 615-794-2289 https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

