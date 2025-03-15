OBITUARY: Charlotte Clement

Mrs. Charlotte Clement, age 87, of the Flat Creek Community passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2025 in Columbia, TN.

She was a native of Twila, KY and a daughter of the late Osa Kincaid and Nonie Akins Kincaid. Mrs. Clement was a retired call taker for an answering service.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lindle Ray Clement, sons, Ray Charles Clement and Joel Emerson Clement, and a sister, Leona.

Mrs. Charlotte enjoyed working and activities with her children. She was a Boy Scout Leader and helped with the band activities. She enjoyed her neighborhood block parties and socializing with her neighbors.

She had a passion for reading books and working crossword puzzles. She loved her dogs and enjoyed every moment spoiling them.

Mrs. Clement is survived by her daughter-in-law, Valarie Blezinski; sister, Phyllis Smith; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted in Lincoln Park, Michigan with interment in Mt. Hope Memorial Gardens in Michigan.

For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.