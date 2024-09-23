OBITUARY: Charlotte Ann Soderquist

Charlotte Ann Soderquist of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away September 19, 2024 at Alive Hospice in Nashville, Tennessee.

She was born in Chicago, Illinois on October 30, 1945 to John and Gertrude Pyle Togtman.

Charlotte grew up with her loving parents and two older brothers. It was a wonderful time of life, playing games, vacations and being together with all the other family members at various times throughout the year. She met her first husband while attending college and Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. The marriage sadly ended in divorce, but she was blessed with a son. She raised Frank as a single parent for 16 years, as she received encouragement and help from family and her many friends.

Working as a telecommunications analyst in the Chicago area, she met her future husband who worked for the company’s corporate office in Southern California. Through God’s providence she was given a promotion and the opportunity to move to California. Their mutual interest in music, especially Classical Choral music and music in the Baroque style, brought them together. Within 2 years, July 1989, they were married. Following the Lord’s prompting, she gently encouraged her husband Carl to accept Christ as his Lord and Savior.

Carl’s company relocated their corporate offices to Franklin, TN. Soon after the move and finding a new Church home Charlotte became involved in “Helping Hands Ministry” and “Precepts Bible Studies”. With her outgoing nature, laughter, humor, and engaging smile she soon had many friends. Her gift of hospitality lead her to hosting lunches with the fellowship of the ladies while Carl was at work. Together, Charlotte and Carl would also host weekend dinners and game nights with their many friends.

Even in her last hours Charlotte was laughing and joking with her nurses and attendants at the hospice. Carl will miss his beloved wife and partner of 35 plus years as she leaves behind her legacy of Faith, Family and Friends. Carl is comforted in the knowledge that Charlotte went peacefully and joyously into the arms of her Savior.

Charlotte is survived by her loving husband, Carl Soderquist; son, Frank Weaver; two grandchildren, Christopher Weaver and Megan Krivoshey; three great-grandchildren, Madelyn Weaver, Shai Krivoshey, and Elijah Krivoshey; brothers, Jack (Marge) Togtman and Bob (Tina) Togtman.

She was preceded in death by her mom and dad.

A celebration of life will be at 2 pm on Saturday, September 28, 2024 at Stonebridge Bible Church, 7104 Crossroads Blvd., Suite #105, Brentwood, Tennessee. A reception will follow at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Gideon’s International, Nashville or GraceWorks Ministries in Franklin.

