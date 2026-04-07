Charlotte Ann (Riffle) Rule, 82, of Spring Hill, TN passed away on March 22, 2026 from Alzheimer’s. Born in Elkins, WV in 1943. She graduated Elkins High School in 1961. She was a devoted wife, beloved mom and proud grandma. She was a woman of faith and lived her life by following Jesus. She was a good example of a Christian by her words and actions.

Charlotte raised her family in Columbus, OH. She was the mother of a child with Down Syndrome. She taught us to be kind, to not hate anyone for any reason, to be smart with our money and have a love for animals. She was generous and donated to charity. She supported Christian, Jew for Jesus, special needs adult and food pantry charities among many others. She loved moving to Tennessee to be able to see her grandchildren grow up. She was an animal lover and always had a cat and dog around her. She was an avid gardener. She liked to watch Ohio State and West Virginia football. She loved food and hosting during the holidays at her house. She loved all kinds of music, especially Motown. She loved to read and was always studying the Bible.

She is preceded in death by her husband Jim Rule and son Bryan Helmick. She is survived by her son Chris Helmick, daughter Amy Jones, son-in-law Brian Jones, grandson Kyler Jones and granddaughter Ayla Jones all of Spring Hill, TN and her stepson Aaron Rule, daughter-in-law Avish Rule, granddaughters Olivia Marie Rule and Luna Rule and grandson Logan James Rule of Wasilla, AK. Her sister Roberta Shomo of Petersburg, VA, her brother Bruce Riffle, sister-in-law Donna Riffle of Elkins, WV. Along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. Services will be at home. In lieu of flowers Charlotte would have wanted people to donate to a charity and go do some good in the world.

“I have one life and one chance to make it count for something… My faith demands that I do whatever I can, wherever I am, whenever I can, for as long as I can with whatever I have to try to make a difference.” – Jimmy Carter

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This obituary was published by Alternative Cremation & Funeral Service – Franklin.

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