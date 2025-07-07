OBITUARY: Charlotte Ann Isbell

Charlotte Ann Carter Isbell, age 79 of Mt. Juliet, TN passed away July 2, 2025.

Charlotte was born in Wilburton, Oklahoma where she is the decedent of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.

Preceded in death by husband of 53 years, Sammy Isbell, Sr.; grandson, Chad; parents, Charles Hughes and Hazel Charline Postell Carter and brother, Hugh “Jody” Carter.

Survived by:

sons, Sammy (Donna) Isbell and Matthew Isbell;

daughters, Linn (Anders Lissollas) Johansson;

grandchildren, Brittany Callahan, Anna Claire Isbell, Samantha Isbell, Bradley Bodine, Oliver Lissollas and Celine Lissollas;

great grandchildren, Oliver, Vivian, Logan, Will and Morgan;

brothers, Carl Crawford (Carron) Carter, Jonathan David (Beth) Carter and Jeffrey Scott (Rhonda) Carter;

sister in law, Jennifer Carter and other loving family members including the staff and residents at The Reserves in Spring Hill.

At Charlotte’s request, there will not be any services.

Memorials may be made to Dynasty Amenna Temple No. 164 Daughters of the Nile, 4253 Woods St., Old Hickory, TN 37138.

