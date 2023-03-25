OBITUARY: Charlie Darling Miethe

Charlie Darling Miethe, age 6 of the Grassland Community, passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023.

She loved all things Disney, and especially loved her cat, Ralphie. Charlie was a kindergartener at Grassland Elementary School in Mrs. Leslie Robertson’s class. She is the youngest of nine children, two of which also attended Grassland Elementary School.

Charlie is survived by her mother, Nicole Miethe; father, Hayden Miethe; grandmother, Frances Waugh; brothers, Britain (Emily) Miethe, Ian Miethe, Elijah Miethe and Favor Miethe; sisters, Parker Miethe, Emerson (Caleb) Jurkonis, Ryan Miethe and Mercy Miethe; nephew, Lincoln Jurkonis and many other loving family members.

A Celebration of Life service was held at 6:00 PM Thursday, March 23, 2023 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Brad Harris will officiate.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/