Charles Wilson Snow, age 41, of Franklin, TN passed away on March 6, 2020.

Charlie was a Godly man who’s priorities were family and friends. He was owner and operator of The Snow Group.

Survived by wife, Katy Dunham Snow; sons, Wilson and Truett Snow; daughter Millie Snow; parents, Randy & Bonnie Snow and Judy Snow; mother-in-law, Debbie Dunham; brother, John Snow; brother-in-law, Joel (April) Dunham; sister-in-law, Emily (Mickey) Tant; nieces and nephews, John Randolph (Katie) Snow, Preston Snow, Cooper (Karlline) Snow, Carlton Snow, Mollye Snow, Michael Tant, Margaret Tant, William Tant, Lauren Tant, Lily Kate Tant and Anna Claire Dunham.

Funeral Service will be conducted 2:00PM Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 33 Burton Hills Blvd., Nashville, TN. Visitation with the family will follow in the Fellowship Hall of the church. A private family burial will take place at Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Snow Family Foundation Fund. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES. 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com