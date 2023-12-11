OBITUARY: Charles William Whitson

Charles William Whitson, 85, of Spring Hill, TN passed away at his home on Monday, December 4, 2023.

Charles was born July 1, 1938, to the late William H. and Mary Lily Strange Whitson.

He was a graduate of Lee H. Edwards High School. Charles was a handyman and a collector of everything, especially guns, coins and lighthouses. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army.

In addition to his parents, Charles was also preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Whitson; brother, David Whitson; and grandson, Jackson Hill.

Those left to cherish Charles’ memory are his children, Lesa Hodge (Bill) and Michael McAlister (Melissa); grandchildren, Mandi Rutherford (Stacy), Carter McAlister (Niki), Will Hodge (Anais) and James Hodge (Manda); great-grandchildren, Macy Hill, Brooklynn Billings, Ailah Billings and Atlas McAlister; nephew, Mike Whitson (Lori); great niece and nephew, Mallory and Taylor Whitson; and sister-in-law, Pat Whitson.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm on Monday, December 11, 2023, at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. https://www.springhill-memorial.com

A Graveside Service will follow at 12:00 pm at Spring Hill Memorial Park.

